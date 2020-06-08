MPD investigating officer-involved shooting in East Memphis

Man injured after exchanging gunfire with police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after being shot by a Memphis police officer early Thursday morning in East Memphis.

Officers were patrolling the area of Cranford and Helene just before 1:30 a.m. looking for car prowlers when they saw Nissan 350Z driving recklessly. Officers tried to get the car to pull over, but, the driver refused to stop, then bailed out of the vehicle in the 4900 block of Quince.

According to MPD, shots were fired at the officer while he was chasing the suspect on foot. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect once.

The 29-year-old suspect was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, but, has been upgraded to stable.