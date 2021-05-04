MPD investigating shots fired in front of new Downtown Memphis hotel

A man told officers he was sitting at the red light at S. Front and Beale when he saw an unknown man walking down the street firing shots into the air. The man quickly drove off, but, pulled over near Vance when he realized his vehicle had been hit by bullets.



The victim said, he did not recognize the suspect nor did he see who or if he was shooting at anyone.



A maintenance worker at the Hyatt Centric at 33 Beale told officers that he was in his room when he heard shots being fired. He said he saw a man on the southeast corner of Front Street firing a gun.