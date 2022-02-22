MPD is asking for help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting

MPD is asking those who may know anything about the shooting to submit information,

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is searching for a person of interest who is believed to be connected with an ongoing murder investigation.

On Tuesday, February 15, MPD responded to a shooting near Lake Park Dr. and Winchester Rd. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man that suffered from a gunshot wound, who later died from his injuries.

Investigators are asking for help to identify the male pictured above. He was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie and earrings.

No further information is known about the person of interest at this time.

To submit an anonymous tip, contact Homicide Bureau by calling 901-636-3300 or Crime stoppers by calling 538-CASH. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County offers persons who submit tips that result in an arrest with monetary rewards up to $2000.