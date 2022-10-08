x
Crime

MPD: 'Justifiable use of deadly force' used in self-defense on man who previously did repair work

After evidence was presented to the DAG's office, it was determined that one shooting was "an instance of justifiable use of deadly force in self-defense."
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who had done repair work on a home in Memphis returned to that residence and then was shot, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

MPD said they responded to the scene at nearly 10 p.m. after a shooting call and pronounced one man dead on the scene. MPD said they detained one individual. 

An update from MPD revealed that, after evidence was presented to the DAG's office, it was determined that this incident was "an instance of justifiable use of deadly force in self-defense." 

