Memphis police launch internal investigation amid TBI investigation following Tyre Nichols' death

A statement from MPD communicates that the organization's administrative, disciplinary and investigative process is expected to be completed later this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) communicated on Sunday that "its own administrative investigation" has been launched as the The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) simultaneously continues to look into the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

Reportedly, MPD's investigation concerning policy violations began on Jan. 7 — the day they communicated that Nichols was approached by officers during a traffic stop.

MPD claims that they "enlisted the assistance" of the TBI. District Attorney Mulroy, it was originally communicated by the TBI, initially requested the organization to conduct a "use-of-force investigation" surrounding the arrest.

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents are conducting a use-of-force investigation surrounding the arrest of an individual by officers with the Memphis Police Department.

MPD communicated the specific events of the incident as follows: Around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, Memphis police attempted to make a traffic stop for reckless driving in the area of Raines Road and Ross Road. MPD then communicated that a confrontation occurred in the area of Raines Road and Ross Road when officers approached the driver of the vehicle — Nichols.

Nichols ran away and then a second confrontation took place, according to MPD.

Nichols told officers he was short of breath before being transported to St. Francis hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

The TBI communicated that Nichols died on Tuesday.

The case has drawn the attention of the NAACP, who released a statement that they "will keep close watch of this matter along with General Mulroy."

In the statement released on Sunday, MPD Chief CJ Davis said that after reviewing various sources of information, she has found it necessary to take immediate and appropriate action.

"Today, the department is serving notice to the officers involved of the impending administrative actions," Chief CJ Davis said.

The statement also communicated that MPD's administrative disciplinary and investigative process is expected to be completed later this week.

"Make no doubt, we take departmental violations very seriously and, while we must complete the investigation process, it is our top priority to ensure that swift justice is served," Mayor Jim Strickland said. "We want citizens to know that we are prepared to take immediate and appropriate actions based on what the findings determine."

Nichols' loved ones as well as community members protested outside of the Ridgeway Police precinct on Saturday, calling for MPD to release body camera footage.