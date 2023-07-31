New charges added for suspect accused of killing man and leaving him on the side of the road

According to the affidavit, the suspect shot the man during an argument.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect already charged with second-degree murder now faces new charges in the same crime.

Nakial Betts was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Charles Mitchell on Monday, July 31, 2023. Charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault were added Wednesday, Aug. 2. He is currently in the Shelby County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Memphis police said they got a call around 12:30 a.m. Monday about a shooting on the 4800 block of Manson Rd. Investigators said Betts got into an argument with Mitchell and shot him, according to a witness. Shortly after, Betts put Mitchell's body into his truck and drove away, police said.

According to MPD, the witness identified Betts as the shooter in a photographic lineup.

Around five hours later, officers said they responded to a man down call at Melwood and Bonwood and found Mitchell lying dead on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

Police said they found Betts at the 2700 block of Airways Blvd. and drove him to the MPD Homicide Bureau for further investigation. Investigators said Betts confessed to shooting Mitchell during a physical fight and then dropping his body off on the side of the road.