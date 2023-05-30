MPD looking for armed suspect after foot chase with officers leads to shot fired in Parkway Village

Memphis Police said the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Elmhurst Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers are still searching for an armed suspect Tuesday after a foot chase with car theft suspects led to a shot fired in Parkway Village.

Memphis Police said at 6:15 p.m., officers were in the 2700 block of Meadowlake Drive East checking a stolen vehicle.

Officers then encountered three men that ran from the scene on foot. Officers were able to detain two of the men, and then continued to pursue the third suspect on foot. That suspect then fired a shot in the 5500 block of Elmhurst Avenue.

No injuries were reported, and officers did not fire back with their weapons.