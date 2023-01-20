MPD looking for 6 who took alcohol from one-stop shop on Jackson Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) are looking for those who robbed a one-stop shop on Jackson Avenue.
MPD said six thieves using two vehicles took alcohol from the business early Sunday morning. Reportedly, they used a sledgehammer to enter the store.
Surveillance footage shows two cars — both Infinitis. The license plates read 917BCGG and 416BCNC, according to Memphis police. The former was a 2008 G35 and the latter a 2014 QX70, according to MPD.
Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.