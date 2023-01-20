MPD looking for 6 who took alcohol from one-stop shop on Jackson Avenue

Burglary of Building One Stop Shop 3327 Jackson Avenue Report #2301007631ME MEMPHIS, TN. - On January 15th, 2023, a burglary occurred at the One Stop Shop, 3327 Jackson Avenue. The suspects took an undetermined amount of alcohol from the business. Six suspects occupying two vehicles pulled up to the business shortly before 3:00am. The first is a 2008 Infiniti G35 bearing TN 917BCGG, and the second is a 2014 Infiniti QX70 bearing TN 461BCNC. There were three suspects in each vehicle. A sledgehammer was used to force entry into the business. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.