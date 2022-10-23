x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

MPD looking for masked suspects of August homicide

The suspects left the scene in the dark-colored Infiniti. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) have reported that they are looking for the suspects of a shooting that took place on Aug. 28. 

Officers responded to a shooting on Henry Avenue near 5 p.m., according to MPD. There MPD reported that they located a 42-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

This man was transported to Regional One, where it was pronounced that he was dead, according to MPD. 

Later, investigators recovered a video from the scene that showed a dark-colored Infiniti with three masked suspects, according to MPD. These individuals drove up to the victim — two armed with guns —  and struggled with the victim, according to MPD. 

The victim was shot and all three suspects left the scene in the dark colored Infiniti. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. 

Homicide Investigation 3332 Henry Avenue Report #2208014401ME MEMPHIS, TN - On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 4:47 pm,...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, October 23, 2022

   

Related Articles

MPD released these photos from the video recovered from the scene:

Credit: Memphis Police Department
Credit: Memphis Police Department
Credit: Memphis Police Department
Credit: Memphis Police Department
Credit: Memphis Police Department

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Charges have been dropped against man in 2020 murder of pregnant woman at Cordova Walgreens

Before You Leave, Check This Out