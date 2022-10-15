MPD still looking for suspects involved in a deadly Frayser shooting in September

Memphis Police said the victim, Quentin Dotson, died nearly a month later due to his injuries sustained in the shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for murder suspects in a September shooting in Frayser that later turned deadly, and released new photos of a vehicle of interest Thursday.

MPD said on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 1:18 am, Officers responded to a shooting at 3200 Harvester Lane East.

Officers found a man, later identified as Quentin Dotson, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

On October 15, 2022, he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators found video of a car, a gray four-door sedan with tinted windows and a sunroof. This car entered the neighborhood right before the shooting and left immediately after.

No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.