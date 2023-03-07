MPD looking for suspects targeting Hispanic community in string of robberies

Memphis Police said the crimes took place between February 26 and March 2, and consisted of suspects intentionally targeting Hispanic people and robbing them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for several suspects after a string of robberies around the city specifically targeted the Hispanic community.

MPD said during the time frame of February 26 and March 2 there have been several robberies involving the Hispanic community in Memphis.

The suspects were driving a black Infiniti QX50 with a broken, taped-up passenger-side rear window.

MPD determined the suspects drive around until they observe Hispanic people standing outside, sitting in cars, or following them while they’re observed driving. After assaulting the victims, they rob them and then flee the scene.

The suspect Infiniti is possibly a stolen vehicle, MPD said.

There are approximately three or four suspects, with the driver of the Infiniti possibly a woman.

The other suspects are described as teens to early 20s, thin, armed with a short semi-auto rifle with a large magazine and pistols.