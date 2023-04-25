x
MPD searching for man they say tried to rob two kids in Cooper-Young

MPD said on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at about 6:30 a.m., two juveniles were walking in the area of Young Ave. and Blythe St. when a man approached asking for money.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they said tried to rob two kids in the Cooper-Young area of midtown.

MPD said on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at about 6:30 a.m., two juveniles were walking in the area of Young Ave. and Blythe St. when a man approached asking for gas money.

Investigators said when the kids told him they didn’t have any money, he demanded to see their wallets and what was in their pockets, threatening to assault them if they didn’t do what he wanted.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect in a burgundy/red sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Attempted Robbery Young Avenue and Blythe Street Report #2304010421ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 6:30 am, two juveniles were walking in the area of Young Avenue and Blythe Street. The juveniles were approached by a lone male who asked for some gas money. The juveniles told the man they didn't have any money. The man then demanded to see their wallets and what was in their pockets while verbally threatening to assault them if they didn't comply. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, April 24, 2023

