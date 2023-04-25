MPD searching for man they say tried to rob two kids in Cooper-Young

Attempted Robbery Young Avenue and Blythe Street Report #2304010421ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 6:30 am, two juveniles were walking in the area of Young Avenue and Blythe Street. The juveniles were approached by a lone male who asked for some gas money. The juveniles told the man they didn’t have any money. The man then demanded to see their wallets and what was in their pockets while verbally threatening to assault them if they didn’t comply. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premiere law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. We aim to create and maintain public safety in the City of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.