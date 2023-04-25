MPD searching for man they say tried to rob two kids in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they said tried to rob two kids in the Cooper-Young area of midtown.
MPD said on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at about 6:30 a.m., two juveniles were walking in the area of Young Ave. and Blythe St. when a man approached asking for gas money.
Investigators said when the kids told him they didn’t have any money, he demanded to see their wallets and what was in their pockets, threatening to assault them if they didn’t do what he wanted.
Police released surveillance video of the suspect in a burgundy/red sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.