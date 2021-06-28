MPD: Man charged after killing three people at Memphis rooming house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after four people were shot, three killed at a rooming house Sunday night.
According to Memphis police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Dunn around 9:00 p.m. where they found four shooting victims.
Two women and a man were dead on the scene. Another man was injured.
While officers were on the scene, they received a call from the landlord saying, Jermel Keaton, 32, one of his tenants, had come to his home apologizing for "messing up his house", and wanted to turn himself in.
While being questioned, Keaton told investigators that he was being threatened by people at the rooming house and he "just lost it".
Keaton is charged with three counts of First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, and Employment of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony.