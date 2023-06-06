MPD: Man in critical condition after afternoon shooting near Getwell and New Willow

MPD officers responded to the shooting about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Willowview Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot Tuesday afternoon.

MPD officers responded to the shooting about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the 4000 block of Willowview Ave., near Getwell and New Willow. They found one man injured, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.