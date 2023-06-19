MPD: Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon in southwest Memphis.
MPD officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Levi Rd. and Weaver Rd. just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023. They said they were told at the scene a man had been shot and drove himself to Methodist South, where he is in critical condition.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.
Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.