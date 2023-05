MPD officers were called to the 2100 block of Eldridge Ave. near Tunica St., south of Chelsea Ave, about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for answers after a deadly shooting Wednesday.

MPD officers were called to the 2100 block of Eldridge Ave. near Tunica St., south of Chelsea Ave, about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023. They found a man shot, and he died at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

They said the suspect has face tattoos and short wavy hair, and was in a white truck.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.