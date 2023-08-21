MPD: Man killed in shooting in the Soulsville area

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said a man is dead after a shooting Monday in the Soulsville area.
MPD officers responded to the shooting about 12:15 p.m. Aug. 21, 2023, in the area of Edith Ave. and South Orleans St., north of E. McLemore Ave. They found a man shot at the scene. He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.
Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.