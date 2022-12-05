Man shot & killed on Gaston Ave. in South Memphis

MPD officers were called to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Gaston Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot and killed in South Memphis Monday.

MPD officers were called to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Gaston Ave. Investigators said the victim was taken by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital before officers arrived, and the victim later died from their injuries.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.