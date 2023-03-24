MPD: Man shot and killed overnight in South Memphis

MPD officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of S. Lauderdale St. near Rosewood about 1 a.m. Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in South Memphis overnight.

MPD officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of S. Lauderdale St. near Rosewood about 1 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023. They found one male shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.