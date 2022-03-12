Man shot several times, killed, in northeast Memphis overnight

Officers were called to a shooting in the 2200 block of Falling Oak Way, just off Sycamore View north of Raleigh LaGrange.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot several times in northeast Memphis overnight.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 2200 block of Falling Oak Way, just off Sycamore View north of Raleigh LaGrange, about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. They found a man shot several times outside of the apartments there.

The man was taken to Baptist East by private vehicle, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.