MPD investigating after man shot Tuesday morning in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday morning in East Memphis.
MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 80 block of North East Yates Rd., not far from Walnut Grove Rd., about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. They found one man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Investigators have bot said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.