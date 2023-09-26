Man wanted for stealing tools and equipment from Memphis home

MPD officers responded to a burglary about 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in the 2900 block of Fargo near Stage Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released pictures of a man they said stole lots of tools and equipment from a home near Raleigh.

MPD officers responded to a burglary about 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in the 2900 block of Fargo near Stage Rd.

Investigators said a man was caught on surveillance going into the home and taking tools and equipment, including a floor jack, air compressor, pressure washer, chain saws, handheld leaf blower, and a portable generator.

Police said the suspect took off in the victim’s vehicle – a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado, which was later recovered. The tools and equipment are still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.