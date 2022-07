MPD confirmed that there was one suspect taken into custody.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department were led on a foot chase pursuing a suspect allegedly involved in an aggravated burglary near 1227 Azalia St. around 4:02 a.m. Thursday, July 28.

Officers set up a perimeter blocking off E. McLemore Ave. between College and Cummings St.

The suspect ran, crossing several streetways in the area.