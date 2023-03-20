x
Crime

MPD trying to identify heavily armed car burglary suspects

MPD released pictures and videos of the suspects breaking into a truck about 3 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023, in the 5100 block of Churchill Cv. near Fairbrook Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the heavily armed suspects caught on camera breaking into vehicles in southeast Memphis.

MPD released pictures and videos of the suspects breaking into a truck about 3 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023, in the 5100 block of Churchill Cv. near Fairbrook Ave. The video shows three or four suspects with guns breaking into a truck. Investigators said the getaway vehicle appeared to be a gray Infiniti.

Anyone with information on who these suspects may be is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Theft from Motor Vehicle 5100 Block of Churchill Cove Report #2303009602ME MEMPHIS, TN – On March 20, 2023, at...

