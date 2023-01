MPD officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Kirby Pkwy. near Mt. Moriah Rd. Extended about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in southeast Memphis.

MPD officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Kirby Pkwy. near Mt. Moriah Rd. Extended about 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. They found a 38-year-old man dead.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name, or any information on what led to the shooting or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.