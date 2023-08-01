Memphis Police officer faces DUI charge after off-duty crash in Cordova

Verlean Washington is off the job pending the investigation into the crash on N. Germantown Pkwy. on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Memphis Police officer is off the job pending an investigation into driving under the influence after an off-duty crash Sunday in Cordova.

Verlean Washington is charged with DUI, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic signal, failure to exercise due care, and financial responsibility.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to a call about a DUI just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at N. Germantown Pkwy. and Cordova Rd. They said they saw a tan Jeep Wrangler speeding northbound on Germantown Pkwy. and were about to conduct a traffic stop when the driver disregarded a red light and crashed into a black Audi Q3.

The affidavit said the responding officers observed Washington with ‘slurred speech and smelling of intoxicants.’ Washington told officers she was an MPD officer stationed at Raines Station, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Washington passed a walk and turn and one leg test, but failed the ‘horizontal gaze nystagmus test.’ The officers reported finding an open Tito’s Vodka and empty can of Michelob Ultra beer can in the front seat of the Jeep.

Washington was taken to Regional One Hospital to be checked out before being booked on charges. The affidavit did not say if the other driver was injured.