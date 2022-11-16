Memphis Police searching for hit-and-run driver after critical crash Tuesday

MPD said a passenger in the car that was hit was left critically injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who was involved in a crash that left a person critically injured.

MPD officers responded to the accident call at Jackson Ave. and Bellevue Blvd. near the Snowden area just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Investigators said a driver in an unknown vehicle crashed into a red Mercury Sable, leaving a passenger in that car in critical condition.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle took off westbound on Jackson Ave. The vehicle involved may have heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or MPD’s STIS Bureau at 901-636-4046.