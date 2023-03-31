x
Crime

MPD searching for suspects who fired into a home with people inside

MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of Dothan St. about 4:40 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023. No one was injured.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released pictures of suspects who they said opened fire on a southeast Memphis home with people inside.

MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of Dothan St., near Cottonwood and Mendenhall, about 4:40 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023. They said five suspects in masks had fired several rounds into a home, then took off running westbound through a neighbor’s backyard.

Investigators said no one was injured, and now they are hoping someone recognizes the suspects.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, March 31, 2023

