MPD searching for suspect who they said carjacked an acquaintance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying and finding a man who they said carjacked an acquaintance.
MPD officers responded to the carjacking in the 400 block of E. Shelby Dr. about 2:45 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023. Surveillance video shows a man approaching another man in a parking lot.
Investigators said the suspect approached the victim and pointed a short barrel shotgun at him, demanding his car keys. They said the suspect also took the victim’s cell phone, then drove away in the vehicle.
Anyone with information on who this suspect is, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.