MPD searching for suspect who they said carjacked an acquaintance

NEED HELP IDENTIFYING CARJACKING SUSPECT 443 E. Shelby Drive Report #2303013470ME MEMPHIS, TN – On March 27, 2023, at 2:48 AM, officers responded to a Carjacking at 443 E. Shelby Drive. A male acquaintance approached the victim, pointed a short barrel shotgun at him, and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The male acquaintance also took the victim's cell phone. The male then got into the victim's vehicle and drove away from the area. The suspect is described as a Black male, late 20's-early 30's age range, dark complexion, 5'6", heavy build, red tennis shoes, black jeans, and a red hoodie. Please see the attached video. Investigators need your help in identifying the individual responsible for this Carjacking. Persons with information are urged to contact Sgt. A. Todd with the Violent Crimes Unit 901-636-1920. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”