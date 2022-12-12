MPD searching for suspects who tried to steal ATMS by ramming into gas stations

Memphis Police investigators said at least three gas stations were hit by the suspects in a black Ford truck within about an hour Monday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for at least four suspects they said smashed a truck into three different gas stations Monday morning trying to steal ATMs.

MPD said it all began just after 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Mapco in the 3700 block of Jackson Street. Investigators said suspects in a black Ford truck hit the building to try to get to the ATM, but were unable to get inside. They said four men were in three vehicles, including the black truck (possibly and F-150), a grey Toyota Sienna, and a grey Toyota minivan.

About 45 minutes after that, investigators said what appeared to be the same black truck ran into the Mapco in the 3200 block of Thomas Street, but were again unable to get to the ATM. The suspect description was the same as the first attempt.

About 20 minutes later, about 6:05 a.m., police said a truck matching the same description hit the building at the BP gas station in the 2600 block of N. Watkins St. Once again, investigators said the suspects were unable to steal the ATM. The suspect description was the same as the first two incidents.