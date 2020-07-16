Memphis police say a missing PTSD service dog may have been taken

Police say Scrappy was in a harness vest in a vehicle in heavy traffic when he went missing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find a missing service dog they say may have been stolen.

Police say Scrappy, a PTSD service dog, was taken from its owner’s vehicle in the area of Highway 78 and East Holmes Road about 4:15 p.m. July 14th. Investigators say the windows were rolled down on the vehicle, which was in heavy traffic, and Scrappy was wearing a harness vest.

Police say Scrappy is highly trained and would not jump from the vehicle. They believe someone grabbed Scrappy by the vest and pulled him from the car.