Memphis police say a missing PTSD service dog may have been taken

Police say Scrappy was in a harness vest in a vehicle in heavy traffic when he went missing.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find a missing service dog they say may have been stolen.

Police say Scrappy, a PTSD service dog, was taken from its owner’s vehicle in the area of Highway 78 and East Holmes Road about 4:15 p.m. July 14th. Investigators say the windows were rolled down on the vehicle, which was in heavy traffic, and Scrappy was wearing a harness vest.

Police say Scrappy is highly trained and would not jump from the vehicle. They believe someone grabbed Scrappy by the vest and pulled him from the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

