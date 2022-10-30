MPD: Multiple separate shootings leave one dead, five injured

There is no suspect information at this time for these incidents, police say. Those with information regarding any of them can call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple shootings are being investigated by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) during Saturday Oct. 29 and Sunday Oct. 30 as MPD has reported on their social media.

There is no suspect information at this time for these incidents, police say. Those with information regarding any of them can call 901-528-CASH with tips.

At 1:58 PM, officers responded to a shooting at Barron Avenue near Getwell. One male was transported critical to ROH. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/nhwoo4m6vH — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 30, 2022

The most recent of these shootings took place Sunday afternoon, around 2 p.m., at Barron Avenue near Getwell, MPD said. One man was transported to critical condition at Regional One, according to MPD.

At 2:13 AM, officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Park Ave. A male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 3 others were xported to ROH by private vehicle. All 3 are listed critical. There is no suspect information at this time pic.twitter.com/6zipXT1rB2 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 30, 2022

Another shooting took place around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Officers reported that they responded in the 3900 block of Park Avenue. One man was taken to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead at this hospital, according to police.

Three others were taken to Regional One by a private vehicle, police said, and all three were listed as in critical condition.