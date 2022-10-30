MPD: Multiple separate shootings leave one dead, five injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple shootings are being investigated by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) during Saturday Oct. 29 and Sunday Oct. 30 as MPD has reported on their social media.
There is no suspect information at this time for these incidents, police say. Those with information regarding any of them can call 901-528-CASH with tips.
The most recent of these shootings took place Sunday afternoon, around 2 p.m., at Barron Avenue near Getwell, MPD said. One man was transported to critical condition at Regional One, according to MPD.
Another shooting took place around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Officers reported that they responded in the 3900 block of Park Avenue. One man was taken to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead at this hospital, according to police.
Three others were taken to Regional One by a private vehicle, police said, and all three were listed as in critical condition.
A third shooting Saturday night took place in Parkway Village that injured a 13-year-old, according to police. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital but is expected to be ok. Police say they do not have any suspect information currently.