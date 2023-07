MPD said the department is searching for five men who were driving a burgundy sedan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Westwood Tuesday morning, and Memphis Police Department (MPD) is searching for five suspects.

MPD said officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Parkrose Ave. at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.

Based on preliminary information, MPD said the department is searching for five men who were driving a burgundy sedan.

Anyone who has any information about the shooting can call 901-528-CASH.