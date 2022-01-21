MPD needs your help identifying suspects from an organized business burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On January 19, 2022 at 5 am, a Jeep Cherokee, a late model Chrysler, and two Infiniti Sedans all pulled up to a business where the occupants got out of the vehicles and used a large crowbar and a sledgehammer to break down the front door.
Several suspects entered the business while others remained outside to watch for police. Several electronic items were stolen before the suspects fled the scene going South on Getwell Road.
Moments later, another business was robbed in the 7200 block of Winchester by suspects that matched the same description.
There were at least 8 people and 4 separate vehicles. No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.
If you know the identities of these suspects or have any information that would help police, please contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).