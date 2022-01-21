MPD needs your help identifying suspects from an organized business burglary

NEED HELP IDENTIFYING ORGANIZED BUSINESS BURGLARS Business/Burglary 1300 block of Getwell and 7200 Block of Winchester Report #2201007200ME MEMPHIS, TN – On January 19, 2022, at approximately 5:00 AM, a late model Jeep Cherokee, a late model Chrysler, and two Infiniti Sedans pulled up to a business. The suspects exited their vehicles and pulled a large crowbar and a sledgehammer from two of the vehicles. The suspects broke the front door out. Several of the suspects entered the business while others remained in the cars watching for the police. The suspects stole several electronic items before fleeing the scene south on Getwell. A few moments later a similar business was burglarized in the 7200 block of Winchester by suspects matching the same description. Suspects: At least 8 persons – see attached pics. Vehicles: four separate vehicles – See attached pics. Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible. No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Video of the suspects is attached. ***Please see suspect photos in the comment section*** Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”