MPD: No evidence yet to suggest there's a serial killer in Memphis, despite rumors

Authorities confirm six homicides took place between November 8 and January 5 in the Westwood and Walker Homes areas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Many Memphians have seen speculation growing online of a serial killer in the Westwood community.

Several homicides in the area recently have people wondering what's fact and what's fiction.

This TikTok video gaining traction has nearly 500,000 views, with a Westwood native worried about safety - after some believe multiple people have been shot and then turned.

"There is supposedly a serial killer in the Memphis area," said TikToker @jaymontee1.



"He is supposedly shooting them and then setting their body on fire," said the poster, echoing neighbors' concerns about a serial killer after multiple homicides in a two-month period.



We reached out to Memphis Police asking if there is a serial killer and if any homicides in the area are connected.

Memphis police said, right now, there's no investigative evidence pointing towards a serial killer.

On November 8, in the 500 block of Levi Road, a person was wounded. An arrest made has been made, according to police.

Next on December 9, a man was shot and killed according to MPD after firing at an officer following a carjacking investigation. TBI has taken over the investigation. This took place at Cimmaron and Star Line Drive.

In the 1000 block of Leacrest Avenue on December 20, police said a man died at the hospital after being shot. An arrest has been made.

On December 21 in the 1800 block of West Raines, a shooting victim died on the scene.

Out of all the homicides, Memphis Police did say a 46-year-old man was located inside a burning vehicle on January 3. So far – police have not identified the man or detailed if he was shot beforehand.

Last, on Jan. 5 at Weaver and West Mitchell Road a woman was non-critically injured after being shot, however, a man also shot died of his injuries on the scene.

All of the victims are men.

A Memphis Police spokesperson released this statement saying in part:

"At this point, no ongoing homicide investigation has been determined to be connected. However, all unsolved investigations are ongoing."

At this time – police are asking residents in the area to stay aware.

Those with any information on any ongoing investigations in the Westwood area are asked to call Crime Stoppers, (901) 528-CASH.