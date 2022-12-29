MPD officer injured, 2 police cars smashed in Memphis Airport-area car chase

Memphis Police said the chase started when a suspected stolen car rammed into an MPD squad car around 11 a.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was taken to the hospital with injuries and is expected to be OK after a car chase near the Memphis International Airport Thursday morning.

Memphis Police said around 11 a.m. Thursday, officers were checking a suspicious car reported stolen near the 1600 block of Winchester Road.

While checking the car, the driver put it in gear and sped off, slamming into a marked MPD patrol car and another car in the parking lot. A chase then started, and ended in the area of Elmridge Street and Arnold Road.

During the chase, another officer's car was struck by the suspects near East Shelby Drive and Louis Carruthers Drive on the south side of Memphis International Airport.

That officer was taken to Methodist South Hospital in non-critical condition.

Three suspects were detained on scene.