MPD officer shot in Frayser standoff; 2 detained

The shooting happened shortly after 10:35 a.m. in Frayser, Memphis Police said, and they are still in a standoff with one man inside an apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured in a shooting which remains an active standoff in Frayser Wednesday morning, MPD said.

At 10:35 a.m., MPD officers were serving an arrest warrant in the 2800 block of Vayu Drive in Frayser.

Someone inside the apartment opened the door for officers, at which time they were fired upon from the back of the apartment. One officer was shot, and was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The officers did not return fire, Memphis Police said. Officers currently have two detained, and are currently in a standoff with a third person who is still inside the apartment.