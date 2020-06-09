MPD officer under investigation after posting picture of teen who allegedly killed two protesters with the caption "Ruined Their Black Lives Affair"

Officer Matthew Dyess is currently not patrolling the streets according to MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department officer Matthew Dyess is facing criticism and an investigation after he posted a photo of the Kenosha teen, Kyle Rittenhouse, who allegedly shot and killed two protesters just over a week ago. Dyess' caption with the photo of Rittenhouse holding a rifle said, "Blame it all on my roots, I showed up in boots and ruined their black lives affair."

The protest where Rittenhouse allegedly killed two people was just after the police-involved shooting of African American man Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

This post is one of several that Dyess is being investigated for.

Memphis activist Devante Hill, who has had several meetings with MPD and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland in recent months, said he is "disgusted" by the post featuring Rittenhouse.

"I'm disgusted by it," Hill said. "Truth be told because this is the city I live in; my feelings are hurt. People died at this protest. What this young man did was an act of domestic terrorism."

MPD said its internal affairs in looking into Dyess' posts. The department also confirmed with Local 24 News that Dyess was one of the officers involved in an officer-involved shooting back in 2013 in which an African American man was killed.

Within MPD's social media policy it states, "All employees must avoid any conduct which would compromise the integrity of the Department and undercut public confidence in the Department."

Dyess is currently not patrolling due to another affair according to MPD.

Hill said it is scary to know an officer like Dyess is still with the department.

"He is the law," Hill said. "He is the balancer and the invoice of justice."

Hill said it's the "heart" of the problematic officers that needs to be changed.

"This is an indication that we have a long way to go and it’s much deeper than just changing policies and practices," Hill said. "It’s much deeper than changing the way the curriculum is being taught in the academy."