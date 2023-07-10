Man found dead at nearby gas station after shooting near Cherokee neighborhood

MPD said officers responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of S. Perkins St. A man was later found dead at a gas station in the 1700 block of S. Prescott St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was found dead after several Memphis police officers responded to a shooting Monday morning.

Memphis Police Department said (MPD) officers arrived at 1751 Prescott St. at 1:50 a.m. on Monday, July 10.

According to MPD, there was a shooting in the 2900 block of S. Perkins St.

MPD said someone drove the male victim who was shot on S. Perkins St. to a nearby Marathon gas station located at 1751 Prescott St.

The man was found dead when officers arrived at the gas station, MPD said.