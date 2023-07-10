x
Man found dead at nearby gas station after shooting near Cherokee neighborhood

MPD said officers responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of S. Perkins St. A man was later found dead at a gas station in the 1700 block of S. Prescott St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was found dead after several Memphis police officers responded to a shooting Monday morning.

Memphis Police Department said (MPD) officers arrived at 1751 Prescott St. at 1:50 a.m. on Monday, July 10.

According to MPD, there was a shooting in the 2900 block of S. Perkins St. 

MPD said someone drove the male victim who was shot on S. Perkins St. to a nearby Marathon gas station located at 1751 Prescott St.

The man was found dead when officers arrived at the gas station, MPD said.

ABC24 is working to learn more about this incident. 

