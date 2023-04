MPD officers responded to the scene on I-240 westbound at Getwell just after 9:30 a.m. Friday. They said no one was injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after shots were fired along the interstate Friday morning.

MPD officers responded to the scene on I-240 westbound at Getwell just after 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023. They said no one was injured.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but one person was detained.