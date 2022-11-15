MPD seeks person of interest after MLGW employees robbed on the job

Memphis Police are trying to identify a ‘person of interest’ who uploaded a photo to the cloud from one of the victim’s phones.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said three of its employees were robbed while on the job, and Memphis Police are on the hunt for a ‘person of interest’ who uploaded a photo to the cloud from one of the victim’s phones.

MPD said the robbery happened about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in the 3300 block of North Woodlake Circle. Investigators said two armed suspects in dark clothes approached the victims and told them not to move, then took their phones and wallets before taking off.

Investigators said after the robbery, one of the victims got a notification that a photo was uploaded from his phone to the cloud. MPD named the person in the picture a person of interest and want to speak with him. They’re asking anyone who knows who it is to give them a call.

MLGW confirmed Tuesday the victims were MLGW employees. They said no one was injured during the robbery.

In a statement, MLGW said, “MLGW stresses the importance of situational awareness and identifying potential threats when working in the field so that our employees go home the same way they came to work.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.