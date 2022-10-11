MPD looking for suspects after 2 police cars struck by car near Memphis International Airport

Memphis Police said two officers were injured in the incident, and the suspects are still on the run.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects Tuesday after they hit two of their squad cars in a black Infiniti, leaving two officers with minor injuries.

MPD said the incident happened at the intersection of Winchester Road and Outland Road near the Memphis International Airport.

Three to four suspects in a black Infiniti hit the two squad cars before fleeing the scene. MPD said they have not been arrested at this time. The suspect's car was found unoccupied in the Raines Station area.

Two officers were transported to local hospitals in non-critical condition.

In addition, another officer was rear-ended in their squad car on I-40 and Covington Pike in a separate incident.