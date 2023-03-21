MPD investigating after man found shot in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday in southwest Memphis.
MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of King Ave. in the Raines Station area about noon Tuesday, March 21, 2023. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said the man later died from his injuries.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.