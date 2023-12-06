MPD releases video of another liquor store smash-and-grab burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released video of yet another liquor store smash-and-grab break-in.
MPD said this latest video comes from a burglary about 3:35 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Leno’s Liquors in the 1600 block of Sycamore View Rd. near Summer Ave. Video showed two Infinity SUVs pull up outside, and then one suspect broke through the front door with a sledgehammer.
Investigators said eight suspects were seen entering the store with two large gray trashcans and took an undetermined amount of merchandise.
MPD said investigators determined the two SUVs involved had been previously stolen. One has since been recovered, but they are still looking for a silver Infiniti QX50 with Tennessee license plate 224-BGCS.
Anyone with information on this break-in and the suspects involved is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.