MPD releases video of another liquor store smash-and-grab burglary

Liquor Store Burglary Leno’s Liquor 1658 Sycamore View Road Report #2305031893ME MEMPHIS, TN – On May 27, 2023, at 3:35 am, officers responded to a burglar alarm at Leno’s Liquors at 1658 Sycamore View Road. Officers observed a broken glass door. Video surveillance showed two Infiniti SUVs pull up at the business. One suspect broke out the front door with a sledgehammer. Eight suspects entered the business and filled two large gray trashcans with an undetermined amount of inventory. The SUVs captured on video were determined to be stolen. One has been recovered, but the Silver Infiniti QX50 bearing TN tag 224BGCS has not been located. At this time, no arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. The video and photos are attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”