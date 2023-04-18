New efforts to rework approach curfew enforcement after leaked MPD document draws criticism

After the document was leaked, community advocates, lawmakers and stakeholders brought their concerns to city leaders and the program was halted.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are new developments in a proposed program by Memphis Police to crack down on young people causing disruptions and violating curfew downtown. Following criticism, MPD put the Juvenile Crime Abatement program on hold after unveiling it last week.

On April 18th, police and city leaders met to clear the air and any confusion. MPD told the Downtown Memphis Commission it would unveil additional details soon, following the hour-long meeting. Some people took issue with how police would deal with children deemed to have unruly behavior in the downtown area.

“Most of the young people they’re talking about downtown happen to look like me, and I don’t think every young person that’s downtown without an adult is necessarily a criminal,” said Al Lewis, a Memphis community advocate, one of many taking issue with the program’s potential to put the blame on young people of color.

”I want to see crime reduced as much as possible in its legal form. I do not want to see an agency abusing their authority of the law to reduce crime. When young adults suspect that they are no longer valued, we get what we’re seeing right now in Memphis, Tennessee. There’s no hope, there’s no remorse. You have people interested in science and mathematics, you have people interested in making things with their hands, if the business community were to pair with the educational community and put up the funding and the expertise, they could make that happen in a season or two,” said Lewis

In a news conference earlier the same day, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said while unaccompanied children need to be addressed, so do adults waiving guns regardless of age. Both Mulroy and Lewis say a balance needs to be achieved, keeping Memphians and visitors safe without targeting young people.

“We need to strike a balance between that and creating a regime in which young people are unfairly targeted or there is racial profiling or an atmosphere that might be conducive to harassment,” said Mulroy.

According to Paul Young with the DMC, and Memphis Mayoral candidate, the police department said it’s still ironing out how it will enforce the curfew, and said a document detailing the program was leaked and never approved by the department. Young added the department said the document did not detail how MPD would approach the curfew issue.

“MPD is working to craft that plan to roll some things out next week. The issues around juveniles will be a part of the plan, but it’s a comprehensive plan that’s looking at all of the city and how we can make sure our community is safe,” said Young.

Young tells ABC24 MPD assured him the focus of the comprehensive plan will be more than just juvenile offenders, but other issues in the downtown area like business crime and speeding.

MPD said Monday the proposed program was in large part because there has been a recurring concern of children as young as eight being downtown after dark without adult supervision. In a video released April 14th, the department said a majority of the thefts that happen downtown were because of young people. The department said in a statement it still intends to enforce the current city curfew.

The city ordinance surrounding curfew states:

A. It is unlawful for any minor between 17 and 18 years of age to remain in or upon any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public place within the city during the following time frames:

1. Monday through Thursday between the hours of 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.;

2.Friday through Sunday between the hours of 12:00 midnight to 6:00 a.m.

B. It is unlawful for any minor 16 years of age and under to remain in or upon any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public place within the city during the following time frames:

1. Monday through Thursday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.;

2. Friday through Sunday between the hours of 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Young says there will now be an ongoing conversation with the DMC, MPD, the DA’s office, the juvenile courts and other community stakeholders to develop how the curfew will be enforced during the summer months.