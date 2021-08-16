TBI investigating shooting in Memphis involving a Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy

The shooting happened at the Robinhood Park Apartments around noon Monday when a suspect tried to run over a deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirms that a deputy was not shot. A suspect tried to run over the deputy with a vehicle, that's when the deputy fired a shot at the driver.

SCSO is on scene at 3700 block of Robin Park Cir. around 12 noon where a suspect attempted to run over a deputy. The deputy shot at the driver. The deputy was transported stable to Methodist G’town. The suspect was transported critical to ROH. TBI is handling this investigation. pic.twitter.com/T5p0y8b6SP — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) August 16, 2021

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies as well as Memphis Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting involving a Shelby County deputy.

Right around noon Monday, the Memphis Fire Department said it was responding to the 3700 block of Robin Park Circle where there were reports of multiple victims, including the report of an officer down. It's unknown at this time whether that officer was injured or not.

An ABC 24 crew saw three ambulances with victims pull into Regional One Medical Center.

The TBI was called to assist with this investigation due to the fact that this involves an officer.

NEWS ALERT: At the request of 30th DAG Amy Weirich, TBI special agents have been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in the 3700 block of Robin Park Circle in Memphis involving the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.



Follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/fbBQmqd15s — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 16, 2021