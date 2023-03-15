MPD asking for help finding hit & run driver who left pedestrian to die

Memphis Police officers responded to a hit-and-run just before 11 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, along North Hollywood Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help finding a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian to die after hitting her this weekend.

MPD said officers responded to a hit-and-run just before 11 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, along North Hollywood Street. Police said Dartrail S. Taylor had been trying to cross North Hollywood when she was struck by a vehicle going southbound.

Investigators said the driver continued on southbound without stopping to help, and Taylor died from her injuries.

Police do not have a vehicle description, but the driver could face charges of vehicular homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.