MPD searching for vehicle and suspect involved in alleged homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspect in a homicide that left one man dead.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting call at the 5500 block of Apple Blossom Dr. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 4:35 p.m.

A male victim was found dead at the scene, MPD said.

MPD said surveillance video showed someone shooting at a residence from inside of a black four-door 2016-to-2022-year sedan. The car allegedly fled the scene traveling westbound on Apple Blossom Dr. toward Mendenhall Rd., MPD said.

MPD said investigators need help in finding the vehicle and the alleged suspect. Anyone with any information can call 901-528-CASH.