MPD searching for answers after woman shot and killed not far from airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a woman was shot and killed Friday morning.

MPD officers responded to the shooting about 10:40 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, in the 4300 block of E. Proctor Dr., just east of Memphis International Airport near Getwell and Raines. They found a woman shot and she was taken to Regional One Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, and there is no information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.