According to Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Lamar Ave. at 8:41 p.m.

MPD said the suspect fled the scene in a black sedan.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.